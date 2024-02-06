Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.070-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.3 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. 2,908,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,415,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 142.9% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

