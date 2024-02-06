Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,304,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $323,864,000 after acquiring an additional 729,437 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 393,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. 7,297,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,383,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

