Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. 708,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,562. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

