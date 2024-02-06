Prossimo Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.70 and a 200 day moving average of $373.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

