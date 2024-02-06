Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $17.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.64. 1,421,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.94 and its 200 day moving average is $392.60. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.