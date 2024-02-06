Holistic Financial Partners Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.55. 90,210,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,727,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.