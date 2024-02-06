Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,553,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,611,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.24. The firm has a market cap of $581.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

