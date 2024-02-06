Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $47.84 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.78. 77,527,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,132,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $582.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

