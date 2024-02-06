Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.66. 2,340,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.96 billion, a PE ratio of 901.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

