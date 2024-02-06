Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,273 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.