Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Edison International by 38.8% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EIX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,820. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

