Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.03 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

