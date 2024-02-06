NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.