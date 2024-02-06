D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 39,077 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.