Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Purchases 367,800 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 32.3% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $59,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.06. 2,078,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,774. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

