KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,458,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,304,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

