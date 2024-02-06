Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.83. 6,222,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,231,621. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

