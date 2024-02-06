Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $390.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,308. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

