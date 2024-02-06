Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. 27,518,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,863,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

