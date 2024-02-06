nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.17-3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.52-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.270 EPS.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

