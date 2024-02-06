Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.72

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.72 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 2470063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £205.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2,365.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital 9 Infrastructure

In other news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 166,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £50,005.20 ($62,686.72). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

