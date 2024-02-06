Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.31. 2,356,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,664. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.