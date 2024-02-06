AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.81. 324,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.33 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.02.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.