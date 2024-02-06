GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $8.96 on Tuesday, hitting $82.37. 8,501,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,854. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.55.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,474,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

