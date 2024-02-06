Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,436. The company has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $246.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.69 and its 200 day moving average is $224.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.