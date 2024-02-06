Platform Technology Partners Buys 733 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 828,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $99,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $775,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,665,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

