Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $310.10 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,588,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,102,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 5.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $742,865,000 after buying an additional 146,064 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,692. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

