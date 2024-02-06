Platform Technology Partners Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.57. 262,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.77. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $457.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

