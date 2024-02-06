Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 138,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,327 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
