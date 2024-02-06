Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.

Shares of PKI stock traded up C$0.62 on Tuesday, hitting C$46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 138,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,327 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

