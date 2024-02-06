Holistic Financial Partners Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. 6,967,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

