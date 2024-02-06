9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,810. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

