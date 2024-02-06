Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,758 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 2.81% of Chenghe Acquisition worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHEA. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 587,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 447,429 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 1,537.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,440,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,041,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Chenghe Acquisition by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Chenghe Acquisition stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,156. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

