Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,304,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,437 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of Comcast worth $323,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 393,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,035,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 5,665,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,283,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.