Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.250-15.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.25-15.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.86.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $17.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,370. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Linde has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

