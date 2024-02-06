Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.00

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 214.99 ($2.70), with a volume of 5791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.59).
Hansa Investment Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £85.99 million, a PE ratio of -2,070.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 24.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.37.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
