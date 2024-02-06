Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.00

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.79 ($0.21), with a volume of 352215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Science in Sport Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -324.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henry Turcan acquired 6,017,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £661,964.71 ($829,841.68). Insiders own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

