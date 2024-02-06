Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.86), with a volume of 1792135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.35).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.
