LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 3.7%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 120,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 187,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Equities analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

