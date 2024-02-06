Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $159.19 and last traded at $159.23. 153,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 381,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 449,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

