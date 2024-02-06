AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Up 7.7%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.20. 384,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 358,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HKD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

