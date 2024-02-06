Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,179,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,533,531 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $13.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.