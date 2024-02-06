Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 930,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,573,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on COGT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

