Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,364,223 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 597% from the previous session’s volume of 195,697 shares.The stock last traded at $29.94 and had previously closed at $29.73.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 117.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 77,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 48,104 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.