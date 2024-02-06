PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.16

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 150503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

PowerSchool Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $213,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,812.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,725. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

