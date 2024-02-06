Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading Down 7.1%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 149,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 50,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.40.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

