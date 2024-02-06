Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Down 2.8%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.86 and last traded at $61.10. Approximately 347,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,063,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

