Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $12.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $416.49. 2,662,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,456. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

