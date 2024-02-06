Lyft Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 53,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 40,861 call options.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,480,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,226. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

