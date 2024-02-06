Holistic Financial Partners Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 4.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FTCS traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 172,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,749. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $81.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

