Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,105 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.74. 1,995,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.